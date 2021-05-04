Burakovsky scored a goal and dished an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Burakovsky was originally credited with a third-period goal, but instead received an assist on Valeri Nichushkin's tally. The 26-year-old Burakovsky wouldn't be denied a lamp-lighter of his own Monday, scoring 41 seconds into overtime to complete the Avalanche's comeback. The veteran winger has 16 goals, 35 points, 86 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 47 outings.