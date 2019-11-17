Burakovsky scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Burakovsky helped set up a Nathan MacKinnon goal in the second period, and the center returned the favor when Burakovsky scored in the third. The 24-year-old winger has excelled with the Avalanche so far, with 16 points and 40 shots on goal through 20 games. Five of his points have come with the man advantage.