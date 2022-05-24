Burakovsky (undisclosed) will not be in Monday's lineup against the Blues, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Burakovsky has been held without a point in three games this series after tallying three points in Game 4 against Nashville. It's unclear why the 27-year-old is out but he's expected to be replaced by Alex Newhook.
