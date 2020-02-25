Burakovsky (illness) is considered doubtful to play against the Sabres on Wednesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Burakovsky fell ill before Saturday's win over the Kings and didn't participate in the game. The 25-year-old winger practiced with a no-contact sweater Tuesday, but the coaching staff isn't optimistic about his chances of playing Wednesday. Sheldon Dries, who was recalled from the AHL on Tuesday, is expected to bump into the lineup.