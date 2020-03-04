Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Will miss more time
Head coach Jared Bednar said Burakovsky (lower body) will miss a couple more games, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Burakovsky will be ruled out Wednesday against the Ducks and Friday against the Canucks, so his next opportunity to play will be Sunday versus the Sharks. The 25-year-old winger has found new life in Colorado, posting career highs in goals (20) and points (45), and he should return to a top-six role once he's cleared.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Ruled out Monday•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Reason for absence explained•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Surprise scratch Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Ready to roll•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: GTD on Friday•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Will travel with team•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.