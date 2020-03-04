Head coach Jared Bednar said Burakovsky (lower body) will miss a couple more games, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Burakovsky will be ruled out Wednesday against the Ducks and Friday against the Canucks, so his next opportunity to play will be Sunday versus the Sharks. The 25-year-old winger has found new life in Colorado, posting career highs in goals (20) and points (45), and he should return to a top-six role once he's cleared.