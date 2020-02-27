Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Will travel with team
Burakovsky (illness) will accompany the Avalanche on their upcoming three-game road trip, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Burakovsky has missed two games already, but the fact that he will travel with the team indicates he is somewhat close a return. The 25-year-old's next opportunity to rejoin the lineup is Friday against the Hurricanes.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: No-go against Buffalo•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Late scratch Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Joins 20-goal club•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Opens scoring on power play•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Career season continues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.