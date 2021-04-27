Burakovsky had a power-play assist, one shot on net and two hits in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Burakovsky picked up the secondary helper on a designed play while a man up in the second period. Positioned on the right side boards, Burakovsky fed Gabriel Landeskog near the goal mouth, and he slid a pass across the crease to Nathan McKinnon, who went top shelf on Jordan Binnington. It was the lone highlight on an otherwise forgettable night in St. Louis for the Avalanche's top line, with each member finishing at minus-3. Since replacing Mikko Rantanen (COVID-19 protocols) on the first unit three games ago, Burkovsky has two goals and three assists. Rantanen skated Monday and could be available for Wednesday's affair in Las Vegas.