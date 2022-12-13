site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Avalanche's Andreas Englund: Back with big club
RotoWire Staff
Dec 13, 2022
Englund was recalled by the Avalanche on Tuesday.
Englund is expected to slot into a bottom-pairing role Tuesday versus Philadelphia after heading to the minors on the Avalanche's off day Monday. Englund's tallied one assist in nine top-level appearances this year.
