Englund had two shots on goal, a team-high eight hits and one blocked shot over 12:15 of ice time in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Englund has taken on an enforcer role that is usually the purview of Kurtis MacDermid (lower body), who is not expected back until the end of the month. He's delivered 32 hits, fifth highest on the team, while averaging 11:48 TOI as a third-pair defenseman over eight games.