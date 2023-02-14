Englund filled in for an injured Erik Johnson on Saturday and earned praise from Colorado head coach Jared Bednar, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports. "I thought he was great," Bednar said. "Solid, really solid defensively. The defending on his half of the ice has been really good, and especially in that game.

The Avalanche are dealing with three injuries on the back end, as Johnson joined injured mates Cale Makar (head) and Josh Manson (lower body). None of the three will play Tuesday against Tampa Bay, which means Englund could play an enhanced role again. His biggest contribution has been as a physical presence, averaging nearly three hits per game and being an instigator at times. Englund has three points (all assists), 88 hits, 17 blocked shots and 26 PIM while averaging 11:14 TOI over 30 games.