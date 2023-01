Englund had an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and a five-minute major penalty over 12:03 of ice time in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Senators.

Englund, who was a healthy scratch the previous three games, returned to the ice and notched his second point in as many games. Offense is not his forte, but an aggressive nature is. Englund is second on the Avalanche with 73 hits in just 21 games and tied with Kurtis MacDermid for the team lead with three fights.