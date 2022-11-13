Englund was promoted from AHL Colorado on Sunday.
Englund could make his Avalanche debut Monday against St. Louis if Kurtis MacDermid (lower body) and Samuel Girard (lower body) are both out. The 26-year-old blueliner has three points in 12 AHL games this season and hasn't seen any NHL action since the 2019-20 campaign.
