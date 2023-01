Englund notched an assist and four hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

The helper was Englund's first point in 16 games during his current stint with the big club. The 26-year-old plays a very limited role on the third pairing when in the lineup, so it's no surprise he doesn't generate much offense. He has two helpers, 69 hits, 11 blocked shots, 14 PIM, seven shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 20 contests this season.