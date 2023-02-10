Englund had two shots on goal, five hits and one blocked shot over 8:39 of ice time in Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Lightning.

Englund was a healthy scratch Tuesday when the Avalanche resumed play following the mid-season break, but he was needed Thursday as Colorado played without its best defenseman, Cale Makar (upper body). Makar will also miss Saturday's contest against Florida, so Englund and his hit machine (86 hits in 29 games) should be in the lineup again.