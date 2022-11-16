site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Avalanche's Andreas Englund: Rises to top level
RotoWire Staff
Nov 16, 2022
Englund was recalled by the Avalanche on Wednesday.
Colorado is dealing with several injuries to its blue-line group, so Englund could get into the lineup as soon as Thursday versus Carolina. He's picked up three points through 12 AHL appearances this year.
