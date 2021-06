Wingerli signed a one-year contract with the Colorado on Thursday.

Wingerli has yet to see action in North America, as he's racked up 104 points in 288 career Swedish Hockey League games in his career. The 23-year-old recently saw action with Sweden during the 2021 IIHF World Championships, supplying a goal and three points across seven games. It's unclear if Wingerli will make the jump to North America, but he'll likely spend a majority of his time in the minors if he does so.