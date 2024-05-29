Buyalsky signed a one-year contract with KHL club Barys Astana on Wednesday, Brennan Vogt of The-Rink.com reports.

Buyalsky spent the last three seasons playing for the University of Vermont but had entered the transfer portal in search of a new team. Instead, it seems the Kazakhstan-born center will make the jump to the professional ranks by joining the KHL. Selected by the Avs in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft, Buyalsky underwhelmed at Vermont last season with a mere 11 points in 25 contests.