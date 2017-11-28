Avalanche's Andrei Mironov: Demoted to minors
Mironov was sent down to AHL San Antonio on Tuesday.
Despite averaging a mere 11:01 of ice time in his previous five outings, Mironov still managed to tally three points, 11 hits and 12 blocks. Long term, however, the Avs will certainly want to defenseman logging more minutes which is likely why they reassigned him to the minors. Don't be surprised to see the Russian back up with Colorado again before the end of the season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...