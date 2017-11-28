Mironov was sent down to AHL San Antonio on Tuesday.

Despite averaging a mere 11:01 of ice time in his previous five outings, Mironov still managed to tally three points, 11 hits and 12 blocks. Long term, however, the Avs will certainly want to defenseman logging more minutes which is likely why they reassigned him to the minors. Don't be surprised to see the Russian back up with Colorado again before the end of the season.