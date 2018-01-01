Avalanche's Andrei Mironov: Making rare appearance
Mironov will play in Sunday's game against the Islanders, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
The rookie has been used sparingly, having drawn into only nine of a possible 37 games. Mironov, who has collected three points and a plus-3 rating, reportedly will replace Anton Lindholm on the bottom pair.
More News
