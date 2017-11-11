Avalanche's Andrei Mironov: Picks up first NHL point Saturday
Mironov recorded an assist during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.
The fourth-round pick of the Avs in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft has one assist in his first five NHL games. Until his role grows, he'll struggle to maintain fantasy value, but the helper will certainly increase his confidence moving forward.
