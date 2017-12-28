Avalanche's Andrei Mironov: Reascends to top level
Mironov was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Thursday.
The Russian was sent to the minor-league affiliate exactly one month ago, but in true boomerang-like fashion, he returns to the parent club in the wake of a hand injury to Tyson Barrie. Mironov's skated to a plus-5 rating along with six points in 14 games with AHL San Antonio, and he's dialed in one goal and two helpers over nine contests at the highest level. The future is bright for Colorado's 2015 fourth-round draft pick.
