Mironov scored his first NHL goal and added a helper in Saturday's loss to the Predators.

Mironov only saw 9:46 of ice time Saturday, but he made the most of it, recording his first ever multi-point game, collecting two PIM and posting a plus-2 rating in a 5-2 loss. He wasn't much of an offensive producer back in his KHL days and doesn't offer much in terms of fantasy value right now, especially given his limited role.