The Avalanche reassigned Mironov to AHL San Antonio on Tuesday.

Colorado recalled Duncan Siemens in a corresponding move, so he'll take over as the team's seventh defenseman for the forseeable future. Mironov will continue to be one of the first players the Avalanche turn to when they're dealing with injuries at defense, but he isn't a viable fantasy option at this stage in his career.

