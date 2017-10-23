Mironov was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL San Antonio, per agent Dan Milstein.

Mironov was in the minors to log some ice time -- something he wasn't getting with Colorado. The defenseman will likely spend Tuesday's matchup watching from the press box, but was needed to provide emergency depth after Patrik Nemeth (lower body) was ruled out against Dallas.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories