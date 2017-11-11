Mironov will be in the lineup Saturday for the NHL's Global Series game against the Senators in Sweden, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Out comes Nikita Zadorov, so it's one Russian subbing in for another to join Chris Bigras on the third defensive pair. The rookie Mironov is still seeking his first NHL point after four games, and he needs to play more consistently to be considered in the fantasy realm.

