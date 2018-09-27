Agozzino was waived by the Avalanche on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Known as an industrious winger with solid offensive instincts, Agozzino compiled 23 goals and 21 assists over 72 games for AHL San Antonio in 2017-18. Assuming he passes through waivers unclaimed, he'll likely sync up with AHL Colorado, which is the new minor-league affiliate of the Avalanche.