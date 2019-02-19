Agozzino scored his first NHL goal and added an assist in Monday's win over the Golden Knights.

Agozzino put on a show nobody saw coming, as he hauled in a pass from Gabriel Landeskog and beat Malcolm Subban to put the Avalanche up 2-0 in the second period. He later dished out a secondary helper on Matt Calvert's insurance score. Agozzino has floated in the AHL for a long time, spending 459 games there, and this was his 11th NHL game. He had just three assists coming into this contest. The 5-foot-9 winger likely earned himself a few more games with this performance.