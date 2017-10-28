Agozzino was summoned to the Avalanche from AHL San Antonio on Saturday.

Waived by the Avs ahead of this season, Agozzino has the potential to make his season debut with the parent club given that Colin Wilson (undisclosed) and Gabriel Bourque (upper body) are parked on injured reserve. While he went undrafted, Agozzino had been turning some heads with the AHL's Rampage as the current owner of eight points through seven minor-league games. In order for him to show up as an option in DFS pools, he'll likely need to stay up in the NHL for at least a week or two.