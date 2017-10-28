Avalanche's Andrew Agozzino: Heads to big club
Agozzino was summoned to the Avalanche from AHL San Antonio on Saturday.
Waived by the Avs ahead of this season, Agozzino has the potential to make his season debut with the parent club given that Colin Wilson (undisclosed) and Gabriel Bourque (upper body) are parked on injured reserve. While he went undrafted, Agozzino had been turning some heads with the AHL's Rampage as the current owner of eight points through seven minor-league games. In order for him to show up as an option in DFS pools, he'll likely need to stay up in the NHL for at least a week or two.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...