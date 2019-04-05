Avalanche's Andrew Agozzino: Placed on waivers
The Avs placed Agozzino on waivers Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Agozzino has tallied just two points at the NHL level this season and owns only five to his name throughout his career, so his waiving shouldn't make many waves from a fantasy standpoint. The veteran winger will likely head back to the minors ahead of the playoffs.
