Avalanche's Andrew Agozzino: Recalled by parent club
Agozzino was called up from AHL Colorado on Sunday.
Agozzino hasn't appeared in an NHL game since the 2015-16 season but has been fairly successful at the AHL level in recent years. This season he has 22 goals and 50 points in the minors. The 28-year-old will likely be a replacement player if any Avalanche forwards are injured.
