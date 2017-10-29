Avalanche's Andrew Agozzino: Returning to minors
Agozzino was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Sunday.
Agozzino was only recalled Saturday, but did not feature in Colorado's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks. The 26-year-old forward has proven he can produce in the minors, even scoring 30 goals and 64 points in the 2014-15 campaign, but has only made it in to 10 NHL games at this point in his career. Expect Agozzino to be one of the organization's top options whenever forward reinforcements are needed.
