Avalanche's Andrew Agozzino: Summoned by parent club
The Avalanche recalled Agozzino from AHL Colorado on Wednesday.
Agozzino has been fantastic in the minors this season, racking up 26 goals and 57 points in 52 appearances. The 28-year-old winger could crack the big club's lineup as soon as Thursday against the Stars.
