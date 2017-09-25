Agozzino was placed on waivers Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The 26-year-old has been a productive AHL player since turning pro during the 2012-13 season, but has only featured in 10 NHL games to this point in his career. However, with the Avs being projected to struggle once again in 2017-18, Agozzino could be a potential call-up during the season.