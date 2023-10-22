Cogliano logged a shorthanded assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Cogliano continues to work well with Logan O'Connor both on the fourth line at even strength and on the penalty kill. This was Cogliano's third straight game with a helper, and the last two assists have been on O'Connor's shorthanded tallies in each of the last two contests. The 36-year-old Cogliano has added two shots on net, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-4 rating through four appearances.