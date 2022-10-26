Cogliano had a shorthanded assist, two shots on net, one hit and one blocked shot over 13:57 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Rangers.

Cogliano was instrumental in the sequence leading to Logan O'Connor's shorthanded marker. He chased after a loose puck in the corner that New York goalie Igor Shesterkin came out to handle, poked the puck free and fed O'Connor while Shesterkin scrambled back to the cage. It was Cogliano's third point and first on the penalty kill unit.