Cogliano (upper body) will be an option for Tuesday's Game 1 versus St. Louis, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Although Cogliano is now healthy, he currently isn't expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Blues. The 34-year-old winger scored a goal in 4:38 of ice time before leaving Game 1 versus the Predators with an upper-body injury on May 3.