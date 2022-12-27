Cogliano (shoulder) will return to action Tuesday against Arizona, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
Cogliano will presumably return to a bottom-six role following his two-game absence. The 35-year-old vet has picked up four goals and seven points through 30 contests this season.
