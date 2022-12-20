Cogliano (shoulder) is expected to miss some time, Evan Rawal of DNVR Avalanche reports.
Cogliano appeared to hurt his shoulder in Monday's game against the Islanders. The injury is not believed to be serious, but he will be evaluated further Tuesday. Cogliano has seven points, 43 shots on goal and 21 blocks in 30 games this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Leaves game with injury•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Snaps shutout bid•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Credited with tally•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Snaps extended goal drought•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Adds shortie helper to win•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Creates assist in win•