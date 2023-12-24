Cogliano notched an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Cogliano set up Fredrik Olofsson's tally near the end of the second period. This was Cogliano's return after a two-game absence with an undisclosed injury. The 36-year-old forward continues to offer a veteran presence in a bottom-six role. He's up to 10 points, 20 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 28 appearances this season. His offense isn't strong enough for fantasy purposes, especially since he also carries a significant injury risk.