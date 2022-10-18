Cogliano recorded an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Wild.

Cogliano set up Josh Manson for a third-period tally that stood as the game-winner. Through three contests, Cogliano already has a pair of points, six shots on net and a plus-2 rating. The 35-year-old peaked at 45 points as a rookie in 2007-08, and he hasn't exceeded the 20-point threshold since 2017-18, so this early burst of offense shouldn't be expected to last all year.