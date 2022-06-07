Cogliano is questionable for the Stanley Cup Finals, coach Jared Bednar told reporters Tuesday, Vinny Benedetto of the Denver Gazette reports.

Cogliano has just three points in 11 postseason contests, so his absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players, however, his absence from the penalty kill will no doubt hurt the Avs' chances of lifting Lord Stanley's cup. If Cogliano does miss any time, Jayson Megna and Nico Sturm should both be candidates to step into the lineup, though Colorado could also dress seven defensemen instead.