Cogliano suffered an undisclosed injury that will sideline him versus Washington on Monday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Coligiano hasn't scored a goal in 29 consecutive contests and is stuck in a 10-game pointless streak, so few fantasy players should be impacted by his absence. In Cogliano's stead, Darren Helm will step into the lineup against the Caps in a fourth-line role.