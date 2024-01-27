Cogliano put up an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Cogliano set up a Josh Manson tally in the second period. The helper was Cogliano's second in as many contests since he snapped a four-game drought. The 36-year-old forward has held down a third-line role lately, but his defensive usage will likely keep him from racking up many points. Overall, he has 13 points, 35 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 43 outings.