Cogliano (upper body) is expected to play in Saturday's Game 3 versus the Kraken, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Cogliano missed three games with the injury. The 35-year-old is expected to play on the fourth line. He failed to record a point in six games prior to the injury, but his role is mostly defensive in nature anyway.
