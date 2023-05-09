Cogliano (neck) is not expected to require surgery and is looking at a recovery timetable of 6-8 weeks, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.
Cogliano suffered a fractured neck in Game 6 during the first round of the playoffs against Seattle on April 28. In 79 games during the 2022-23 regular season, he accounted for 19 points, 54 blocked shots and 55 hits.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Out for playoffs•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Suffers neck fracture•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Expected to play in Game 3•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Won't play Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Remains day-to-day•