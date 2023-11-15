Cogliano (upper body) is likely to be a game-time decision Wednesday, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.
Cogliano has missed the Avalanche's last two contests. He has three assists in 11 contests in 2023-24. If he can't play then Colorado might dress seven defensemen, including Kurtis MacDermid.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Won't play Monday•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Likely game-time call•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Adds another shorthanded apple•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Helpers in consecutive games•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Hands out assist•