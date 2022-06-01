Cogliano scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Oilers in Game 1.
Cogliano's tally at 16:20 of the second period gave the Avalanche a 7-3 lead. The Oilers pushed back but couldn't catch up, with the 34-year-old's goal standing as the game-winner. He's posted two goals, eight hits, six shots and a plus-2 rating in eight playoff appearances as a veteran presence in the bottom six.
