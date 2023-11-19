Cogliano scored a goal in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Cogliano tallied against one of his former teams, generating a 5-3 lead just 11 seconds after Mikko Rantanen put the Avalanche ahead for the first time. Both of Cogliano's goals this season have come in the last two games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 36-year-old defensive forward has chipped in with five points, six shots on net and a plus-6 rating over 13 outings this season.