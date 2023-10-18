Cogliano logged an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Cogliano earned the secondary helper on a Mikko Rantanen tally in the third period. This was Cogliano's second game back after suffering a fractured neck in the postseason last year. He didn't record a fantasy-relevant stat in his season debut, but he added a shot on goal, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating Tuesday for a more productive stat line. Cogliano is likely to be in a fourth-line role all season.