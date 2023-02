Cogliano produced an assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Cogliano sparked a passing play that ended with Alex Newhook's goal in the first period. This was Cogliano's second straight game with an assist, and he has four points over his last seven outings. The veteran forward is up to 16 points in 55 contests this season, matching his output from 74 games a year ago. He's added 70 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-6 rating in 2022-23.